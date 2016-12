Keith Elliott

Posts: 1

AdministratorPosts: 1

Welcome to the Forum for Classic Angling. Here you can discuss the latest issue, swap information about upcoming meets, auctions and events and discuss any other angling-related topics.

If there is something you would like to see on the website or forum, please let us know by replying to this thread.

Editor and publisher of Classic Angling magazine. Founder member of UK Angling Writers’ Association and current chairman. Former winner of Writer of the Year. I wrote a weekly angling column for The Independent for 23 years, having previously written columns for The Guardian and Sunday Mirror. If it swims, I’ll fish for it: marlin or mackerel, trout or tench, salmon or snook. I’ve written several books on fishing, from one for the Duke of Edinburgh’s award to the notorious Catchmore Sharks (don’t look at the pictures) and Bob Nudd’s autobiography, How to be the World’s Best Fisherman. I love exotic travel for fishing (been to Mongolia and Ecuador, the Great Barrier Reef and Arunachal Pradesh) and wish I could afford to do such trips more often. My favourite fish? Anything with fins, though I have a special love for mahseer, and I’m chairman of The Mahseer Trust.